Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin reported 10 staff members and 12 students with COVID-19 as of Sept. 25. The number of students quarantining as of Sept. 25 was at 129. Martin stated that the quarantining students were from positive tests within their households and not from school.
The Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Sept. 22 and moved the district to a four day in person learning schedule with Monday classes online.
The district moved into the Moderate Risk level in their back-to-school plan. The yellow level states that all safety precautions in the green level will continue to be followed in addition to staggered lunch times with alternate areas to eat being established as well as limited field trips, assemblies and large group activities to ensure physical distancing.
In a letter district patrons, Superintendent Chad Martin wrote that teachers have been working to meet in classroom needs as well as the needs of those unable to attend school in person.
“This has drastically increased teachers’ workload and we found it is unsustainable in our current model,” Martin wrote.
The Board of Trustees moved to begin the four day in-school with virtual Mondays Oct. 5. Students will complete work from home while teachers prepare curriculum of both in class and online instruction for all students.
Moving to this schedule will end early release on Wednesdays.
In the district’s original back-to-school plan, the Moderate Risk level still had students attending school five days a week with in-person classes. The updated plan has Monday as an online learning day and students in classes Tuesday through Friday. All other protocols have remained the same for the Moderate Risk level.
Changes to the High Risk level include which days students will attend school. Originally, students with last names A-L would attend school on Mondays and Thursdays and last names M-Z would attend Tuesdays and Fridays. Now, A-L is set to attend Tuesday and Thursday and M-Z will attend Wednesday and Friday.
There are no changes to the Minimal Risk and Critical Risk operations plans.
The district also changed the protocol for quarantining students who have been in close contact with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We feel this change in protocol will allow our students to stay in school while maintaining a level a safety within our schools,” the letter said. “We will continue to learn and adapt as we navigate through these unprecedented times. Again, we appreciate your support and flexibility through the process.”