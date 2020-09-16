Due to increased enrollment, the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 qualifies for an Emergency Levy.
According to a letter by Bryce Bronson to the Board of Trustees, for Fiscal Year 2020, the amount to be collected is $861,814. In 2019, the collection was $727,728.
"We charge $427 for every $100,000 in market value and the board has approved the Emergency Levy for the maximum value," Bronson said. "Once we receive the market value numbers from the county, then we'll now how much we're looking at to be certified."
An Emergency Levy is authorized when a school district's Average Daily Attendance, or ADA, is higher than the previous year.
The computation of emergency school levy paperwork states that the district has 264 more students from the third day of school for 2020 than the same day in 2019.
The levy is calculated by taking the state support per ADA from the previous year and multiplying that by the increase in ADA. According to Bronson, the attendance can be taken from those attending school in person or those enrolled in Rigby Virtual Academy.
The funds received through an Emergency Levy are used to assist with funding for the influx of new students with curriculum and other district needs.
Bronson stated that although the Emergency Levy was passed by the Board of Trustees, residents will not be responsible to cover the increase.