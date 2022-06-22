The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees approved a Rigorous Curriculum Design contract with the International Center for Leadership in Education during their meeting on June 8.
The contract stated it would provide certain services to the district. These services, according to the draft minutes of the meeting, would aid the district with designing and identifying priority standards, creation of curriculum maps designing assessments and build capacity in the secondary schools.
According to Director of Secondary Education Sherry Simmons, The process will take place over several years and will target English and math curriculum.
“This is a partnership with ICLE, who will work with the teachers,” Simmons said. “The teachers create a unit, and there’s a facilitator who goes through the process and step by step of building the unit.”
The partnership works through teacher and facilitator collaboration, according to Simmons. This summer, secondary English teachers will work together in grade-level groups to create their units with a facilitator in a work-shop style setting.
There will be another work-shop with math teachers and the facilitator in August. Throughout the year, the facilitator will come and check-in with teachers, but large-scale workshops will be reserved for the summer months, when teachers do not need to find substitutes to cover their classes while work with their groups, Simmons said.
The Facilitator will be there to aid teachers in creating units and lessons which include performance tasks that are relevant and engaging to students they work with. They will also help teachers create assessments which can be used across the grade-level in that subject.
“It’s helpful because the curriculum and assessments will all be the same,” Simmons said. “If a teachers give a common test, they can look at the results of that test to better identify where students struggle so they can plan for interventions.”
While the curriculum and lessons will be the same across the grades, Simmons stated there is room for some individuality in this program. For instance, in English classes, while teachers are teaching the same curriculum simultaneously, they may use different non-fiction books or novels to do it.
Teachers will not be required to change teaching materials, Simmons said. The mathematics department, for instance, will continue to use the same books they have been using.
The board approved the contract with ICLE, for a maximum cost of $170,000 over the course of several years. Simmons stated she anticipates the cost will be less. The cost will be covered using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
“I’m excited for the curriculum design and what it can do for our students,” Simmons said.