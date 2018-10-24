Jefferson SD sees increase in General Fund after audit

The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251’s Board of Trustees received positive feedback from their 2017-2018 end of year audit Oct. 10, which saw the General Fund have a positive net change in the fund balance of $836, 473 ending with a total balance of $4,228,266.
Business Director Bryce Bronson said the General Fund expenses and transfers accounted for $29.3 million of the total District expenses of $39 million, or 75.3 percent of the total District expenses.
Last year General Fund revenues and transfers accounted for $30.1 million of the total District revenue of more than $39.8 million, or 82 percent of the total district revenue and transfers.
Overall, the General Fund revenues increased 9.1 percent over 2017 while the General Fund expenses increased 8.1 percent over 2017.
Bronson said the Child Nutrition had a net change in the fund balance of $124,374, ending with a fund balance of $598,775. Bronson said
In total, the net position of the District increased roughly $3.8 million equaling an 11.9 percent increase from the 2017 restated balance.
According to the Searle Hart & Associates auditor’s report presented by Dana Izett, there were no findings and the district had a “good” audit.
“In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above presents fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the government activities, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 as of June 30, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”