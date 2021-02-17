The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees moved to set the 2021-2022 school calendar after accepting surveys from district families.
Calendar option B was adopted after receiving the most votes from parents, staff and students. With option B, the first day of school will be Wednesday Aug. 25 and the last day will be Friday May 27.
Early release will be on Wednesdays and students will have Martin Luther King day off Jan. 17 as well as President's Day. There will be 180 teacher days and 169 student days.
The first trimester will go from Aug. 25 to Nov. 11, the second will be from Nov. 15 to Feb. 17, and the third trimester will go from Feb. 22 to May 27.
At this time, the schools in Dist. 251 will remain in the second stage of the back to school plan with Fridays as online learning days from home. The remote learning days will continue through at least the end of the second trimester. The school board will re-evaluate the school plan again once the trimester ends.
"Our goal throughout the school year has been to keep students safe while having them in school as much as possible," said Superintendent Chad Martin in an email update Feb. 11. "We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed to best support our students."
Martin continued to state that face coverings are recommended but not required at school at this time as they follow mandates from local health agencies.
"In the event that the county mask mandate is reinstated we would expect students to once again wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible," Martin wrote.