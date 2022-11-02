Jefferson SWCD works on water conservation projects from Mud Lake to Ririe

Leon Clark installs a new headgate for his flood irrigation system at his farm west of Rigby.

 Photo courtesy of Leon Clark

The Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District covers a big swath of farming and cattle country in Eastern Idaho that stretches from farms largely irrigated by pivot sprinklers in the Mud Lake area to flood-irrigated farms near Ririe.

The District is staying busy with a multitude of conservation projects related to irrigation efficiency and water conservation. Many farmers are moving toward pivots retrofitted with Low-Elevation Sprinkler Application (LESA) nozzles in the Mud Lake area. And farmers who draw surface water from the Snake River are installing a number of new head gates and canal check structures to improve water efficiency.


