Jefferson SWCD works on water conservation projects from Mud Lake to Ririe

The Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District covers a big swath of farming and cattle country in Eastern Idaho that stretches from farms largely irrigated by pivot sprinklers in the Mud Lake area to flood-irrigated farms near Ririe.
The District is staying busy with a multitude of conservation projects related to irrigation efficiency and water conservation. Many farmers are moving toward pivots retrofitted with Low-Elevation Sprinkler Application (LESA) nozzles in the Mud Lake area. And farmers who draw surface water from the Snake River are installing a number of new head gates and canal check structures to improve water efficiency.
In the last three years, Jefferson District farmers have installed 18 projects with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to replace 697 aging irrigation head gates and check structures on farms irrigated with surface water, officials said.
“Those new head gate projects are good for our producers,” said District Chairman Pat Hendren. “It’s making things a lot more efficient and recharging the aquifer.”
The head gate projects dovetail with conservation efforts by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and NRCS to encourage farmers to retain flood irrigation systems to benefit migrating wildlife, aquifer-recharge and crop yields.
And in a brand new development, the Jefferson District applied for and received funding for two Water Quality Projects for Agriculture (WQPA) grants in 2022 from a total of $5 million available statewide through the Conservation Commission and the Idaho Legislature.
The first project on the Parks-Lewisville Canal, with a total price tag of $201,281, involves replacing old canal head gates with modern steel electronic gates that can be controlled with a mobile phone. The project also features “overshot” gates at the end of three lateral canals that allow large debris/trash to pass through. The remote-control technology is known as SCADA, or Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition. State WQPA grant funding for that project is $55,000, and the landowner share is $46,281. The project will benefit 208 canal shareholders and serve 5,700 acres of farm ground.
The second project will replace an irrigation siphon that currently goes under a county road to an underground pipe, with cooperation from the county road and bridge department, officials said. That project has a total cost of $45,045, and the WQPA grant was $34,571, and landowner share of $10,476.
“Both projects will save water, create safer use, and ease monitoring by shareholders on the canals,” said Linda Patterson, administrative assistant for the Jefferson District.
In a field tour of the new headgates, Jefferson District farmer Leon Clark showed the issues he has been having with crumbling concrete ditches and old head gates on his farm near Rigby.
“The new system is working well,” Clark says. “Those concrete-lined ditches do OK down in the Boise Valley and Twin Falls, but up here with our heavy frost, the frost heaves break the concrete into pieces, and I’ve been spending half of my life trying to patch it.”
After replacing an old head gate with a new pre-cast structure, and removing a half-mile of old concrete chunks out of his irrigation ditch, “the system works well now,” he says. “It’s been a real good improvement. It’s a water-saver, a labor-savor, and I don’t have to deal with that old concrete ditch anymore.”
The cracks in “Leon’s ditches were leading to very severe water losses,” adds Mary Jennings, NRCS soil technician. “With all of these head gate projects being installed in our area, the word is getting out, and other farmers are asking about making those improvements, too.”
That said, there is also strong interest in converting to pivot irrigation to reduce water consumption, reduce labor and increase crop yields, she says.
Hendren is one of the producers who has installed LESA pivots on his farm in the Mud Lake area, where he raises alfalfa, grain, barley and corn. So far, he has installed seven LESA pivots, retrofitting existing pivots or purchasing new units. “It’s a matter of getting more water directly to the crop,” Hendren says. “We’re finding that you need to have 36 inches of spacing between each nozzle to water the crops effectively.”
NRCS Local
Working Group,
IDFG encourage flood irrigation
Many Jefferson District farms are located in proximity to the Mud Lake Wildlife Management Area, the Camas National Wildlife Refuge, Market Lake Wildlife Management Area and Deer Park Wildlife Mitigation Area. Through the decisions of their local work group, NRCS programs promote land-leveling, with new head gates and check structures to benefit farm conservation as well as migrating bird populations, officials said.
The bird refuges support 28 species migrating waterfowl, including white-faced ibis, gulls, and sandhill cranes, and 49 species of water birds.
IDFG’s Habitat Improvement Program (HIP) provides cash incentives on a per-acre basis – up to $100 per acre – to incentivize farmers to maintain farms with flood irrigation systems to benefit migrating birds, said Joshua Rydalch, IDFG Regional Wildlife Biologist in Idaho Falls.
“We’re working with farmers using flood irrigation to maintain flood irrigation on their farms,” he said.
Flooded farm fields create more insect activity for migrating waterfowl, Rydalch says. “If it’s wet, you get all the insect activity. The birds reach down and eat the bugs in the alfalfa fields. Some farmers worry that the birds are eating their crop, but they’re not, they’re eating the bugs.”
Farmers can reach out to IDFG to see if they qualify for the HIP program, Rydalch said.
IDFG has created a 12-kilometer buffer zone around Market Lake and Mud Lake WMAs where farmers could receive incentive payments, he said. The agency also has created buffer zones around the Henrys Fork, South Fork Snake and Main Snake River around the confluence of those two rivers to encourage flood irrigation, he said.
The HIP program also benefits upland game birds to encourage the retention of cover and habitat on the edges of fields and around canals.
IDFG is signing up several landowners a year into the HIP program, Rydalch said. “Word is getting out. Neighbors talking to neighbors.” For more information, contact the IDFG Idaho Falls regional office (208-525-7290) and ask to speak to a wildlife biologist.
For more information about the Jefferson District, go to https://jeffersonswcdorg.weebly.com or contact District Administrator Linda Patterson, linda.patterson@id.nacdnet.net, 208-745-6664 x4.
Steve Stuebner writes for Conservation the Idaho Way on a regular basis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.