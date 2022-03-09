The Development Company updated the Jefferson County Commissioners at their Feb. 28 meeting that the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project is facing an unexpected funding delay.
Ted Hendricks, with The Development Company, came before the commissioners to explain the situation in full, which included the project’s inability to submit a funding application to the Economic Development Agency (EDA).
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath stated the EDA was funding the Dairy Road project as a job creation project. One of the project’s co-sponsors, Jerome Resources LLC, along with committing $100,000 to the project also committed to creating jobs that would help the project gain funding from the EDA.
According to an email sent to Hendricks, a representatives from Jerome Resources stated that the company no longer plans to truck gas from the Kettle Butte project. Without the need for trucking gas, it stated, Jerome Resources is unable to commit funds to the project. Hendricks stated that this will more than likely cause a delay to the Oct. 3 start date.
“They were going to create jobs by taking natural gas created at the Dairy, compress it, and truck it out,” Walrath said.
Hendricks stated at the Feb. 28 meeting that these types of jobs are typically the types of jobs that the state and federal government look at on funding applications.
Jerome Resources’ withdrawal from the project hurts the chances that the EDA will fund the road improvement project.
“Everything is kind of up in the air right now,” Hendricks said.
In an email to the commissioners, Hendricks expressed his concern for the project’s future. He stated that not having Jerome Resources and the jobs they planned to create would be detrimental to the project moving forward.
The commissioners and Hendricks discussed during the meeting that without Jerome Resources, they could possibly look for another company willing to sponsor the project and create jobs to aid their funding application. No decisions were made.
According to Walrath, if the EDA doesn’t fund the project, they’ll have to look elsewhere. Walrath stated that the project is ready to go for bids and there are other funding mechanisms out there.
This is not the first time the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project experienced funding delays. Back in September of 2019, the EDA denied the construction portion of the project’s grant, approving only the design and engineering portion. According to a previous issue of The Jefferson Star, the portion for construction would be awarded at a later date, contingent on the county re-applying for the grant.
Hendricks stated that in the next two to three weeks, a meeting will be held with all of the interested parties in the project. This meeting will allow all of those involved to gain a better understanding of Kettle Butte Dairy Road’s current financial situation and what that means for the project as a whole.
Kettle Butte Dairy Road is a project aiming to raise a four-mile stretch of road near Roberts that has seen issues with flooding as water comes down from the nearby Butte. This project is estimated to be a four million dollar project and has been in the works since 2018.