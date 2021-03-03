The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees voted to move the district back to the five day school week with early release being done on Wednesdays.
In an update emailed to district families Feb. 25, Superintendent Chad Martin said that following a review of COVID-19 cases, academic data and input given by parents and staff members, the district would be making the change back to their regular school schedule beginning March 8 with the third trimester.
“We’ve been monitoring the numbers closely,” Martin said on the change. “Originally, we moved to four day weeks for teachers to have the ability to do planning and classes for students that were in quarantine. With our numbers dropping, we think it’s time to get back to normal.”
The board also voted to reinstate the attendance policy, which states that student absences should not exceed more than seven days.
Absences that do not count toward the seven days include Verified Medical Absences (MED), funerals, court appearances, school-sponsored activities or school suspensions (ISS or OSS).
Martin stated in the update that they had two positive cases of COVID-19 the week of Jan. 25 and that 20 students were doing remote learning throughout the whole district due to exposure.
Parents from the district took heavily to a local Rigby Facebook page to discuss staying at four days or moving back to five permanently, with some residents stating they wanted no school at all on Fridays, online or in person.
Reasoning for a four day week spanned from struggles with online learning platform to just wanting a longer weekend. Others commented that a four day week would be harder for working parents and that the extended school days needed to meet the state requirements would impact sports and extracurriculars.
Martin addressed requests to stay at four days during the current school year, stating that they feel good with the move to five days.
“We’ve received feedback both ways on going to five days or staying at four, but at this point, we’re going to be doing five day weeks,” Martin said. “A change would happen if there’s a spike in cases, but the numbers are trending down and we feel confident with this decision.”