John Clements announces candidacy for Clark County Sheriff

John Clements announced his candidacy for Clark County Sheriff March 10.
Born and raised in southeastern Idaho, Clements has 20 years of law enforcement experience in the state. He attended Idaho State University in the law enforcement program and achieved his Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training certification.
Clements began his law enforcement career in Madison County as a Detentions Reserve deputy for two years and then for Jefferson County for 13 years in various positions, including; Detention Deputy, Court Bailiff, Patrol Deputy, Traffic Deputy and Ordinance Deputy.
Clements has spent the last five years with Clark County and currently serves as Sheriff Bart May’s Chief Deputy.
Clements says he looks forward to and is honored to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Clark County. He plans to serve and protect the citizens and property owners of Clark County while being fair and impartial in his duties.
“As sheriff, I would like to see a stronger stance taken on drug and alcohol violations,” Clements said, “and intend to continue working with the Idaho Department of Transportation through grants to help fund extra patrol hours for deputies to focus on impaired and dangerous driving behaviors that affect Clark County.”
Clements welcomes anyone with questions to contact him in person or by phone and appreciates citizens’ votes May 19, 2020.