Belinda Jorgensen has retired from her position as Ririe City Clerk after 17 years.
Jorgensen was recognized in the Ririe City Council meeting Oct. 13 where she was presented with a gift and thanks for the work she’s done for the city over the years.
“She’s been very organized,” Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell said. “She’s very on top of what goes on with the city, ordinances and things like that. She’s always been one step ahead of us.”
Lovell stated that Jorgensen was such an asset to the city, that it was easy to take for granted all the work she did.
Robert Johnson of the council said that even though he’s a relatively new appointment to the council, Jorgensen has always gone above and beyond in her duties with the city.
“She really did a lot of extras for us,” Johnson said.
Will Jones acts as a city council member and also worked with Jorgensen while on the Planning and Zoning Committee. Having known and worked with Jorgensen for several years, Jones states that Jorgensen is a wonderful woman whose contributions to the city over the years have been endless and timeless.
“She just deserves tons and tons of kudos,” Jones said. “She contributed more than we paid her for and we hate to see her go. We’ll really miss her.”
Carrie Dimos will be the new city clerk for Ririe.
“It will definitely leave a void but I have faith in our new clerk that she’ll pick it up,” Lovell said. “There’s still things about city government that I feel like I’m still learning but you have to keep moving and keep learning.”