All schools across Jefferson Joint School District #251 will be adopting the modified schedule piloted during the spring trimester of 2021, during which only students in need of intervention attend classes on Friday for half the day.
This model was tested during the Spring trimester of 2021 in all the schools across the district, in an effort to help struggling students and teachers.
During the pilot trimester, secondary students were required to attend school on Fridays only if their teacher required them to. However, they would attend until only 11:30 a.m. on those days. This shortened day, according to Director of Elementary Education Michele Southwick in the March 2 edition of The Jefferson Star, was to create opportunities for those students to receive additional instruction.
It was also a way for teachers to have additional time in the week for planning and creating more accommodating lessons, Southwick said at the time.
At the May 11 Jefferson Joint School District Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Chad Martin shared survey results from parents and teachers which indicated 86 percent of parents and 77 percent of staff members felt continuing the modified schedule would be best for students.
Martin told the board and attendees the district would be collaborating with teachers and administrators to ensure Fridays continue to be utilized to have the best educational impact for the students.
Following the decision to continue with the schedule, the district sent out a survey to all elementary teachers to determine how best to serve elementary students on Fridays in the coming year. According to survey, teachers were to indicate if they believed all elementary students should be required to attend school for half a day on Fridays, or if only students in need of interventions should be required to attend.
The survey results, according to Southwick indicated 79 out of 123 elementary teachers believed all elementary students should be required to attend school on Fridays.
"A lot of it has to do with elementary kids needing repetition and consistency," Southwick said. "On Mondays through Thursday they already do 30 minutes of intervention, so they need that consistency through Friday."
During the pilot term in the spring, the concern at the elementary level was that the shortened week would negatively impact reading and math, Southwick stated. However, according to accumulated data from the spring trimester, the short week did not have much on impact in reading and math scores.
"Teachers have done a great job with the shortened week," she said.
The district will be setting new goals in the fall, starting in August when they receive the final Idaho Standards Achievement Test (ISAT) data for the year. Southwick stated those scores will help the district identify the needs that remain for the next school year.
"I don't see us letting up on the gas just because of the shortened week," she said.
The board voted to continue the schedule as it was during the spring trimester and require all elementary students to attend school for half a day on Fridays.