Jud Miller announces bid for state Senate

Dr. Jud Miller of Rigby formally announced his candidacy for legislative District 35 for the Idaho state senate March 13.
Miller is a fourth-generation Idahoan who comes from farming stock in Fremont County. He is a retired family and emergency room physician with 31 years medical experience in eastern Idaho. Miller and his wife Catherine have five children and 30 grandchildren.
Having taught Constitution classes and actively supported conservative candidates for many years, Miller has held a long interest in the principles of freedom and what makes good government.
According to a press release from Miller, he is pro-life, pro-traditional marriage, pro-second amendment and pro-liberty. He stands for local control of education and for leveling the property tax playing field.
“Since my retirement, I have had time to watch the proceedings of the lawmaking process in Boise and I have some concerns,” Miller said. “Specifically, I have been following several bills with medical implications as relates to social policy. Because of that, I was recently invited to testify and submit a medical opinion to three different legislative committees in Boise.”
Miller says Idaho is exhibiting trouble in three main areas; growth of the state budget faster than Idaho incomes, the state’s dependence on federal government and increasing governmental overreach.
“For these reasons, and more, I feel that I will have a role to play in the Idaho Senate where a truly conservative voice is needed,” Miller said. “As your state Senator, I will strive to address these concerns while promoting free-market reforms and preserving our precious freedoms.”