The month of June was a busy time for the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning and Building Department, according to Permit Technician Vernon Ulrich, who reported to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners that June 2023 exceeded the previous June’s number of building permits issued.
“Our June numbers are quite significant,” Ulrich stated. “It is the first time this year, just looking at the raw numbers, including the city of Rigby, that we exceeded June of last year.”
June is the first month this year in which this has occurred, Ulrich said.
According to Ulrich, last year the department issued 28 building permits in June. However, this year the department issued 51 permits, exceeding last year by 82 percent.
In the breakdown, Ulrich explained, the number of permits in Jefferson County, not counting those issued for the city of Rigby, the county is actually up 4.88 percent, year-to-date over last year.
“Considering what the economy is doing with interest rates,” Ulrich stated, “I find this rather amazing, quite honestly.”
County Commissioner Roger Clark agreed with Ulrich’s statement and conceded that people seem to want to move to Jefferson County, and doesn’t see these trends slowing down.
“It’s a desirable place to live,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock.
Ulrich also ran a report to answer a question the board brought to him last month about the comparison of single family homes to multi-family homes being built in the county.
For the year-to-date, the county is down in single-family homes compared to last year, he informed the board. In 2022, 164 building permits for single family homes were issued in the first six months; this year the department has issued 99 in the first six months.
“Of course, the majority of those,” Ulrich explained, “If we take the city of Rigby out once again, and we looked just at Jefferson County, we’d be down a little under ten percent from last year.”
This he says, is mostly attributed to the exceptional year Rigby had last year in building townhomes mostly in the Hailey Creek subdivision. Right now, year-to-date, he explained, Rigby has not seen many building permits at all but especially for houses.
Rigby’s stall in building permits, Ulrich believes could be due to the shortage of lots to build on. Existing lots in Rigby are already owned by developers and are being held for them to build them out themselves.
“But they are working on several subdivisions,” Ulrich said of Rigby, “so the lots should be becoming available within their jurisdictions.”
