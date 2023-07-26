The month of June was a busy time for the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning and Building Department, according to Permit Technician Vernon Ulrich, who reported to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners that June 2023 exceeded the previous June’s number of building permits issued.

“Our June numbers are quite significant,” Ulrich stated. “It is the first time this year, just looking at the raw numbers, including the city of Rigby, that we exceeded June of last year.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.