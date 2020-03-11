Karey Hanks announces run for Idaho House of Representatives

Karey Hanks, former state representative from 2017 to 2018, announced she would again be running for the Idaho House of Representatives.
In a press release, Hanks said she doesn’t feel as if the current representatives have voted to sustain the area’s conservative values.
“I believe in less regulation and less intervention in our daily lives,” Hanks said. “My record reflects those beliefs. While his American Conservative Union score for 2019 is a very low 56%, my two year rating stands at 96%. I am a true constitutional conservative.”
Hanks announced her candidacy at a second amendment rally at the State Capitol Feb. 5. According to the press release, Hanks champions families and tradition values, and end abortion and Common Core.
She hopes to promote a free market economy for agriculture and business and strongly supports gun rights. Currently Hanks is a member of the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America and the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance.
Hanks and her husband, Burke, raised their family in the Egin area and operated a family farm for nearly four decades.
Hanks says she looks forward to visiting with friends and neighbors in District 35 to hear their thoughts and concerns.