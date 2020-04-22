Audrey Godfrey started working in the Rigby High School FFA greenhouse as a freshman. Now as a senior, Audrey works in the greenhouses with her father and FFA advisor, Lex Godfrey, and two other advisors, Robert Hale and Casey Sanders.
“My favorite things we do are probably Dianthus or the hanging baskets,” Audrey said.
The Idaho State School Board of Education announced March 23 that public schools should close their doors until April 20.
An update following on April 6 from the Board instructed the extension of the soft closures throughout the end of the school year, with schools given the flexibility to open if health districts allow.
The Rigby FFA Chapter began planting their seeds in January and the hanging baskets in February.
“We were already committed,” Lex said.
According to Lex, the greenhouse has been going for more than 25 years, with their sale happening around Mother’s Day.
“It’s easier to do when all the kids are here; we get more done,” Lex said. “There’s not enough of us.”
Audrey said she probably spends anywhere between three and four hours in the greenhouse. Transplanting and pinching can take a few hours while watering takes about 30 to 40 minutes.
“There’s a lot more to do this year since we don’t have classes that can help with the greenhouse but it’s nice to have a reason to get out of the house,” she said.
With her senior year looking much different than what she expected, Audrey said a lot dealing with the changes is just keeping in touch with friends.
According to Audrey, students have kept in touch by helping each other with homework over FaceTime while they learn a new way of doing school.
“I feel like I’m definitely being prepared to be an adult,” Audrey said.
While Audrey and the FFA advisors keep the greenhouse running, no decisions have been made yet on how the sale will be conducted this year.
Lex stated that they have several options including doing a drive-by sale or posting photos of their inventory to take online orders. They’re currently waiting to see what the social distancing guidelines will be closer to the sale.
Those that are interested in keeping up to date with the Rigby FFA group and when their sale will be should visit the Rigby FFA Facebook page or their Instagram, @rigbyffa.