Keller Associates Engineers recently finished a water facilities study for the city of Rigby and presented the study’s findings to the Rigby City Council on July 6. The study, according to Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, will be used as a form of documentation to prove the need for implementing impact fees in Rigby.
Tyrel Clark, with Keller’s, explained the key findings of the study performed on the water facilities in the city.
“The purpose of the study,” said Clark, “a lot of it revolves around the impacts of expected growth. Rigby has been growing at a fast pace, and from what we’re seeing there’s no signs of that stopping in the future.”
During the study, he said, they looked at all the components of the city’s water system, including water rights, wells, water storage as well as distribution during normal, peak and fire demand periods.
According to Clark, the water supply in the city is estimated be sufficient up to the planning period of 2043, as do the city’s water rights on an annual basis. He explained, however, that based on average day demand, there should be plenty of surplus of water, however, if the state opts to regulate water based on the withdrawal rate instead of average day demand, the city may run into some issues. However, the state currently regulates based on the average day demand.
Part of the study, Clark explained, looked at some water supply alternatives the city could consider in the future. One of those options involved possibly installing water meters.
Storage, Clark informed the council, may be one of the biggest items the city will need to look into. Currently, Rigby is right where it should be as far as water storage is concerned, however, with the projected growth, Keller’s predicts a 1.5 million gallon shortfall. The recommendation made to the city is to purchase a 1.5 million gallon tank, which could cost up to $5.5 million.
The study further recommends upsizing and updating some of the service lines throughout Rigby, to aid during peak-demand times or for fire demands as the city grows. Clark shared a list of the service lines they would recommend updating to the council, along with the reasoning for it’s recommendation.
The Department of Environmental Quality funded the study Keller’s completed for the city. Jayden Jackson, also with Keller’s, and Clark recently discovered the DEQ would not be funding any of the construction projects recommended as part of the study.
Clark advised the council to lean into the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development grants as a way forward on the construction.
An alternative he also recommended would be for the city to hold off on the projects and reapply for DEQ funding in December. This course of action would delay construction as they wouldn’t be notified of financial awards until the summer of next year. He stated his belief it would make sense to move forward with Rural Development.
No action was taken at the meeting regarding the information provided. According to Bradley, the council basically approved the information, but the plan was not quite prepared to be officially accepted.
Impact fee studies come next, stated Bradley during a phone interview following the meeting. Completing impact fee studies will allow the city to charge developers impact fees which will help pay for infrastructural improvements that will come as an impact of development.
Bradley stated he will be pushing for impact fees.
“If I can save a dime for the taxpayers, I will,” he stated.
