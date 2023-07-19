Keller Associates Engineers recently finished a water facilities study for the city of Rigby and presented the study’s findings to the Rigby City Council on July 6. The study, according to Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, will be used as a form of documentation to prove the need for implementing impact fees in Rigby.

Tyrel Clark, with Keller’s, explained the key findings of the study performed on the water facilities in the city.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.