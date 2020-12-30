The Rigby City Council approved the reviewed contract with Keller Associates for work that’s to be completed on the Wastewater Treatment Plant following the Nuvoda trial.
“Every point that I had, Marvin has changed,” Public Works Director Mitch Bradley told the council Dec. 17. “He’s added things in here that clarifies as far as what the city is tied to and what we’re expected to pay. I don’t have a complaint – I couldn’t find one.”
Keller Associates, who was already contracted to complete the work, will be doing a number of upgrades to the facility that will cover improvements to influent channels where wastewater enters the plant from the city, critical spares and lab equipment, a biosolids management plan that focuses on preventing waste contamination from leaving the plant, dewatering and UV systems improvements, tertiary filters, plant water pumps and electrical upgrades.
The contract, which is priced out at $2,217,000, also covers hardware and programming called Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA.
Programming and hardware through SCADA allows for monitoring each individual system and equipment in the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Equipment with sensors send information back to the Programmable Logic Controller, or PLC.
SCADA not only allows for monitoring of systems and equipment, but it makes remote equipment control possible as well.
“Being able to control the equipment remotely is important because there’s so many pieces of equipment and data to track at the plant,” said Keller Associates Project Manager Marvin Fielding.
Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Scott Humphries said the plant is currently in month two of the Nuvoda trial which is set to last for six months. The trial will determine if the Nuvoda system is compatible with the climate in Rigby and is effective in lowering the ammonia.
“Once the trial is done, then we’ll decide on where and how to move forward with Nuvoda,” Humphries said. “Initially, it looks like it’s doing its job.”
The plant has to complete the updates in order to comply with ammonia standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency or face thousands of dollars in fines.