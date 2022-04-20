Kerry Thomas selected for fellowship with National Endowment for the Humanities

Rigby High School teacher Kerry Thomas was selected out of more than 270 applicants to receive a fellowship position with the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.
According to a press release from the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation Workshops, the foundation will be hosting a workshop for educators sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The workshop will be called Heart Mountain, Wyoming, and the Japanese Incarceration.
The focus of the event is to teach educators about the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans, according to the foundation’s press release, two thirds of whom were United States citizens. Educators will learn about the ten camps which were established throughout the country, as well as about the Japanese experience in the U.S. at the time.
Thomas first learned of this opportunity from fellow teacher Laron Johnson, who was awarded the scholarship last year. According to Thomas, Johnson highly recommended the opportunity to him because he saw several connections to his U.S. Government class.
The topic of Japanese Incarceration interests Thomas because of how it seems to have violated so many rights contained in the United States Constitution.
“The experiences of the detainees eventually led to the Civil Rights Act of 1988, signed by President Ronald Reagan,” Thomas said, “in which the United States apologized for the internment of those citizens.”
Thomas has taught about Japanese Internment since his first year teaching U.S History at Rigby Jr. High. He stated that the methods and timeframe of teaching the topic has changed since then.
“I currently teach it as an example of executive order powers in Article II of the United States Constitution to RHS seniors in my U.S. Government class,” Thomas said. “In the past, I have also attended similar seminars sponsored by the Idaho Falls Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, Idaho.”
In his experience, Thomas believes history teachers do a great job at teaching the topic to RHS students. He then expands on the subject to his Government students because of the executive orders provision in the U.S. Constitution. He believes teaching this topic and similar topics effectively is critical and it can be accomplished by attending high quality professional development.
Thomas states he is fortunate and honored to have been chosen for the fellowship. Not only because of the amount of other highly qualified applicants, but because RHS now has two teachers who have been selected. He said The National Endowment for the Humanities has a limit on how often teachers can be awarded such a scholarship, which is one every three years.
“We must be doing something right in Jefferson County School District 251 to have teachers who are constantly looking for and being granted opportunities like this,” Thomas said. “ I know we have other great teachers across the district who have applied for and been accepted to a variety of professional development programs, which is simply awesome for our community and our students.”
This fall, Thomas will begin his twentieth year of teaching in District 251. He has been a full-time educator in the district since the fall of 2002. Before that, he did short and long-term substitute teaching for the district, and mostly at Rigby Junior High School.
Along with U.S. Government, Thomas also teaches an elective course on the Holocaust and Genocide Studies offered to Junior and Senior students. He stated he can teach just about any subject in the field of Social Studies ranging from U.S. and World History to Economics.
Thomas is one of 72 educators selected by the National Endowment for the Humanities to teach the classes provided at the six-day workshop. The Seminar will be held in Cody, Wyoming on location at the Heart Mountain internment facility in July. Thomas will also attend a voluntary “pilgrimage” that will highlight the testimonies of former Heart Mountain detainees and their families.