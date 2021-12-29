Jefferson County Commissioners were informed by Public Works Director Dave Walrath that they are two property use agreements away from starting to lay pavement down on Kettle Butte Dairy Road.
During that meeting, Walrath had stated the road has been validated as a county road. The county is not going to try to get deeded dedicated right-of-ways from the property owners.
At this moment, the Kettle Butte Dairy Road is gravel, but Walrath stated he believes paving that road will lead to more economic development around the dairy itself.
Economic Development member Ted Hendricks will be able to move forward with finding funding for the road through the Economic Development Agency (EDA) once the last two property use agreements are finalized.
While at the meeting, Walrath was asking the commissioners for assistance in getting the agreements signed since they happen to know the property owners personally.
In a meeting on July 19, Public Works Director Dave Walrath informed the commissioners that he had received an estimate of just under $4 million for the Kettle Butte Dairy road. It would be approximately $1 million a mile.
Walrath stated Ben Burke with Horrocks Engineers stated they have provided their final design to Walrath; there is an estimate, plans and a spec.