Between weather and COVID-19, Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath stated those delays would keep the work on Kettle Butte Dairy Road from meeting the original October deadline.
The project aims to armor and raise four miles of Kettle Butte in response to flooding issues near Roberts.
The county received bids on the project from HLE, Horrocks, Paragon Consulting, Keller and Associates and Forsgren Associates, which was then awarded to Horrocks through a qualification based election.
Walrath stated they were currently working on finalizing the contract with Horrocks with hopes to have the design approved by December. Once the design is approved, it will go to bid for the construction.
”The original deadline was October 31, so we’re two months behind but once October comes, it’s difficult to do the work,” Walrath said. “With the cold weather, it’s better to just wait until April or May.”
The total cost of the design aspect is not to exceed $455,000, which would be covered by a grant. This would be separate from another grant the county will need to apply for through the Department of Commerce to cover the construction portion.
The county originally applied for a $3.5 million grant through the Economic Development Administration, or EDA, which was denied in Sept. 2019. The EDA stated they would consider awarding the $455,000 and then award the construction portion at a later date.
“It’s kind of a good thing in the fact that they do still like the project, they’re very supportive, they’re just saying let’s do it in phases,” Ted Hendricks with The Development Company said previously.
In a previous article by The Jefferson Star, Walrath stated he did not believe the project would cost the full estimated amount of $570,000 for the design and engineering, which EDA told Walrath they did not believe it would cost less.