Dave Walrath, Jefferson County Public Works Administrator, informed the commissioners of updates on the Kettle Butte Dairy Rd. project at their meeting April 5.
Walrath said they were hung up on the titleship of the road but that the Economic Development Agency (EDA) had given them approval to move forward with the design without the proof of title.
“I’m not sure how the construction will pan out because a funding source hasn’t been identified yet and we’re unsure if the construction will require a title,” Walrath said. “The validation hearing established that it’s maintained by the county which gives us a prescriptive easement, but it doesn’t mean we own it though.”
He continued, stating that needing a completely deeded right-of-way would take quite a bit of time and money. He hopes they would be able to have a good portion of it donated, but that the county would most likely have to put out some money to make it happen.
“It’s probably not likely to finish this year if that’s the case,” Walrath said.
The county would by unable to exercise imminent domain and that the property would need to be willingly sold or donated if the county had to obtain the title. Whatever funds are secured by the Development Company, the county will have to follow whatever requirements come with that funding.
Following his update on the Kettle Butte project, Walrath said that they were able to finish up widening the bridge on 3700 E and that they would be going to pick up the precast sections for the bridge on 3600 E.
With the brief cold front the county experienced, Walrath doesn’t believe they’ll be set back at all in their projects, as they still have a lot of work to do before any paving begins.
The office also received their two new pickup trucks, which have been outfitted with radios and other things. Solid Waste and Road and Bridge are also able to accept debit and credit card payments now that their Access Idaho accounts have been set up.
Walrath stated that he was almost done with their work plan for the season as well and that would be available for next meeting.
“There’s a lot left over from last year with the pandemic and other things, we weren’t able to do as much as we like,” he said.