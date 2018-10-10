Jefferson County employees will have the option to learn more about finances after the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners supported Key Banks’ “Key at Work” proposal.
Key Bank Branch Manager Melanie Hathaway and Personal Banker Rachel Willhite said the program increases employee’s financial literacy which involves saving, checking and saving for retirement.
“It’s so shocking to us how little people do know and understand,” Willhite said.
According to Willhite 53 percent of employees are stressed about their financial situation, 47 percent say their stress level has increased over the past 12 months, 63 percent say they don’t have enough money to cover a $500 emergency and 37 percent say they spend three or more hours per week thinking about their personal finances.
“By implementing this program to your employees, it’s going to put real money back in your pocket,” she said.
Willhite said financial wellness is linked to higher work productivity, reduce absenteeism on the job and reduced health care costs.
“So essentially it’s going save businesses real money when people feel they’re financially literate,” she said.
Hathaway noted that after initiating the program, 44 percent of participants said it helped get there spending under control, 44 percent say it helped prepare them for retirement, 35 percent say they saved more for their major goals such as purchasing a house, 33 percent say it helped them pay of their debt, 26 percent say their better able to manage their assets and 13 percent said their better at saving for health care expenses.
Key Bank is planning to divvy up their time per department, if that department head deems the presentation necessary as a benefit to the employee and to the department itself. If the department decides to participate, Willhite said they like to have a follow-up.
“We do like to have that consistent follow-up so that they keep that in the front of their mind and keep going on their plan,” she said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said his only concern with the program is the potential cost. Willhite indicated that there wouldn’t be a cost to the employee.
“This is literally Key Bank’s way of giving back to the community,” she said. “Financially literate communities are productive communities so we want to help educate people.”
Overall the commissioners supported the program.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said. “I’m not opposed to helping our employees if there is something we could do for them.”