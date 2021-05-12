Stampede Days is just around the corner. Hosted by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce, the event is scheduled for June 18 and 19 with the theme, “Looking for a Brighter Tomorrow.”
Chamber President Teresa Anderson stated that regular COVID guidelines and regulations are in place for those both attending and participating in the parade.
To start off Stampede Days, the first rodeo will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, June 18.
Wayne Hebdon, who runs and owns Diamond H Rodeo’s, is providing the stock for the rodeo.
“Just like athletes, I want [the livestock] to be at their best performance,” stated Hebdon. “The livestock have been bred for this specific purpose, and I’m look forward to giving spectators a good show.”
So far there aren’t any known headliners for the rodeo, but Hebdon stated that Stampede Days tends to bring out some of the best, top-notch cowboys and cowgirls.
“We view them as family,” said Hebdon about the contestants. “We want to provide the best caliber of stock so that they want to come back.”
On Saturday morning, the Rigby Rotary Club will be holding a breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. in Rigby City Park. After the breakfast is served, the parade will begin.
Line-up begins at 9 a.m. with the start time at 10 a.m. It will begin at the intersection of 1st North and 2nd West and it will end on Clark Street. For those in the parade that have candy, all candy and/or propaganda needs to be handed out to the crowd. Throwing candy is prohibited.
Anderson stated that even though there are COVID regulations, the parade always has a great turnout.
Those wanting to participate in the parade should contact Teresa Anderson at (208) 745-8715 in order to submit an entry form. All entry forms need to be turned in by Wednesday, June 16.
Once the parade ends, vendors will be in the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food, drinks, handmade jewelry, live music and more.
To conclude Stampede Days, there will be one final rodeo at 8 p.m. June 19.
Hebdon said that his favorite part about being in the rodeo business is providing people with entertainment and giving them a show that they look forward to every year.