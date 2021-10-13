For nearly four years, the U.S. Forest Service has been presenting a plan for exploratory drilling and mining for gold in Kilgore. The entirety of the project covers about 19 squares miles on Forest Service land, including land that is managed by the state of Idaho in Clark County.
The Kilgore Gold Exploration project is being carried out by Otis Capital USA Corp (Otis).
The Forest Service had been approved for an expansion of it’s exploratory project in Aug. 2018, which included 10 miles of new roads and 140 drill stations.
In Dec. 2019, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered the Forest Service to examine how exploratory drilling by British Columbia-based Otis Gold Corporation could affect groundwater and possibly fish, putting a stop to the plan.
The company says the area contains about 825,000 ounces of gold.
Brian Davis, who works for the U.S. Forest Service and has been presenting the project, updated the Clark County commissioners on what is currently going on during the objection stage of the exploratory project.
Davis mentioned there have been several people who have filed an objection to the draft. The public is objecting to allowing the company to proceed with it’s exploratory drilling for their mining claim.
Davis stated the company is currently in the process of going through to look at the resources impact with the proposed project and then develop an analysis of those impacts.
Once they have their analysis, they will form a decision around it and decide whether to move forward with the project or not.
The Forest Service’s fact sheet states, “The Forest Service is not approving a gold mine. If approved, this project authorizes the company to conduct exploration activities only. Should the company discover sufficient viable mineral resources, it would require submission of a mining plan of operations and a separate evaluation by the U.S. Forest Service as required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).”
Davis clarified that the company will be drilling holes and sampling the materials that comes out of those holes to see if they contain gold content.
There is currently no definitive timeline as to whether the project will be approved and/or when it will start. However, the company anticipates operating 24 hours a day between July 15 until Dec. 15, weather permitting.