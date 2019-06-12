Rigby wedding venue LaBelle Lake is too loud, Blake Schaat told Jefferson County commissioners Monday.
“It’s out of control,” Schaat said about the noise.
Schaat, a paralegal who lives in Rigby a few minutes away from the venue, asked commissioners to consider updating the noise ordinance quickly, to reduce neighbor complaints. Hancock said neighbors within the same subdivision as LaBelle Lake had complained before.
“The problem is, they’re part of an existing subdivision, but it is zoned, in that area, for recreational type activities, so that’s where the conflict comes in,” Hancock said. “It has that ability to have those type of activities there, but their own subdivision had protective covenants against it.”
Hancock said the owners of LaBelle Lake said last year that they would put measures in place to reduce the noise, such as putting up sound barriers and having people be quieter after 10 p.m.
Schaat said the issue was that it was loud up until 10, and said the owners hadn’t taken measures. He asked the commissioners to implement an updated noise ordinance in Jefferson County, and presented them with documents he said outlined noise ordinances in other counties. Hancock said Jefferson County’s ordinance hasn’t been updated in years. He said it would take a minimum of two months for an ordinance to be passed.
“We can’t put these in place without a public hearing,” Hancock said. “We have to advertise these two weeks before in the paper, and even before we go there, we’re going to spend some time and have our legal department go through these (the documents provided by Schaat), and there’ll be some changes or edits — I’m sure — from there.”
Schaat said the neighbors would not wait that long, and asked if the commissioners could put any temporary orders in place, or do something else to mitigate the issue quickly. Hancock said temporary orders would have to come from a judge, not the commissioners. Schaat said if nothing happens soon, those bothered by the noise will take their own actions.
“Right now it’s wedding season,” he said. “What’s going to happen is the police department’s going to get constantly called out there from a range of noise pollution, noise whatever issues, to underage drinking to reckless driving, and the law enforcement’s going to get tangled up out there a lot, it’s going to take away from actual emergencies.”
Hancock said he understood, but that it would nonetheless take time for commissioners to address the issue.
“You’re being proactive, and I appreciate that,” Hancock told Schaat. “It’s just the wheels of government works kind of slow.”
Jim Youngstrom, owner of LaBelle Lake, was not at the meeting, but said in a separate interview that they have put measures in place to mitigate the noise.
“Whoever it is that comes in, we tell them to be courteous to the neighbors, and we tell them to aim the speakers toward the river,” he said. “I have a lot of good neighbors, and I want to be courteous to them.”
Youngstrom also said they make sure to follow the current noise ordinance, and have music and other noise turned down by 10 p.m. and off by 11 p.m. However, he said he thinks some people attribute all loud noise to LaBelle Lake, and said he has had complaints about noise from nights when no one was using the venue.
“Every time they hear something, they automatically jump to the assumption that it’s us that’s providing the music,” he said.