Due to the Labor Day holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the Sept. 8 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m., Sept. 2, legals and classified ads will be accepted until 10 a.m. Sept. 2, and the editorial content deadline will be at noon on Sept 2. The Jefferson Star’s offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.
The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed; Rigby City Hall will be closed. We reached out to some local banks and Zions Bank will be closed; Westmark Credit Union will be closed; Bank of Commerce will be closed; U.S. Bank will be closed. Rigby Post Office will be closed due to the Labor Day holiday.
The garbage services for the city will run a day late, starting Labor day.