The average weekly wage paid to workers in Jefferson County is $622, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Clark County workers receive an average of $879 per week.
Jefferson County’s wages in the $600–$699 per week range is a level shared by many Idaho counties, including Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Twin Falls, Bingham, Custer, Fremont, Valley, Washington, Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Shoshone, Bonner and Latah. Clark County shares a range with Blaine and Nez Perce counties, at between $800 and $899 per week, the report shows.
School districts are a few of the larger employers in the counties.
In Jefferson County, Jefferson School District No. 251 employs between 600 and 830 people each month. A rough estimate of the district’s average weekly wages matches up with the Department of Labor statistics, ranging between $590 to $770 depending on the month.
Bryce Bronson, business manager for District 251, said average monthly wage statistics are more accurate, since employees are paid on a monthly basis. Those average monthly wages range from $2,390 to $3100. Average wages include pay to substitutes, coaches, proctors, etc.
Clark County School District. No. 161 employment also fluctuates. There were 45 people on a most recent payroll, according to Gayle Woods, district business manager. The average gross monthly wage was about $2120, or roughly $530 per week, lower than the county average.
That $530 is on the low end of the scale for county averages. Workers in Boise, Teton, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida — earn the lowest weekly wages — less than $599. Boise County has the lowest weekly wage in Idaho, $481. A full-time employee earning minimum wage in Idaho would earn $290 a week.
In Lemhi County, the average weekly wage is $716, while Butte County’s weekly wage of $1,792 is the highest in Idaho, the report shows. That wage is also above the national weekly wage average of $1,184. It’s largely attributed to the presence of the Idaho National Laboratory in Butte County.
Besides Butte County, workers in three other Idaho counties earn weekly wages of $900 or more — Ada, Camas and Caribou.
Another category of weekly wages — $700 to $799 per week — is paid in Boundary, Kootenai, Bonner Adams, Payette, Benewah, Canyon, Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Minidoka, Cassia, Power, Bannock and Bonneville counties.
Overall, Idaho wages increased by 2.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to that quarter in 2018, the Labor Department reported. Wage data is released about six months after the end of a quarter.
Average weekly wage data is compiled through the quarterly census of employment and wages program, derived from information collected through unemployment insurance programs.