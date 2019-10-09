A number of elections will not be held this November in Jefferson County due to a lack of competition for positions.
Throughout Jefferson and Clark Counties, almost all candidates are unopposed. For about a dozen positions, no one is running. For example, there are three trustee positions up for election in Clark County School District No. 161; no one is running for any of them.
Shonna Allred, Jefferson County Elections Coordinator, said when there is no competition, elections are only required for city elections.
The only non-city election to be held in Jefferson County will be for the contested Zone 1 position on the West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees. The two candidates for the position are Burt D. Allen and Andrea Rigby. Voters in the Terreton Precinct will receive mail-out ballots for the Zone 1 election and voters in the Monteview Precinct can vote at the Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ in Monteview.
The only other contested election is in Menan, where three people are running for two city council positions. Troy O. Hanson, Ken Meacham and Ron Jones will each compete for the positions. Menan residents will also have the opportunity to vote in a special election to decide whether to increase the levy to raise money for Menan roads. Menan elections will be held at Menan City Hall.
Another special election will be held in Clark County for a Clark County Cemetery District levy. All Clark County elections will be held at Clark County Courthouse.
Jefferson County Clerk Colleen Poole said in areas with voting populations under 140, a polling location is not required, and ballots can be mailed out instead if the state gives permission. This is why Terreton Precinct voters will receive mail-out ballots.
“Terreton, in that little area, only had three people,” Allred said.
Voters in Roberts and Mud Lake may also receive mail-out ballots, though as of Oct. 2, the state had not provided permission. If they are not designated as mail-out, Roberts’s election will be held at the Mustang Events Center and Mud Lake’s will be held at West Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.
Elections will not be held for any of the cemeteries, fire districts or other school districts in Jefferson County. City elections will all take place at various locations throughout the county.