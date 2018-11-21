The Jefferson County Lake fee increase public hearing, which was scheduled for Nov. 26, has been canceled.
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said they decided to cancel the hearing because of a time issue, and that the hearing will be rescheduled for a later date, likely sometime in 2019.
The proposed increases was as follows: double RV campsites—increase from $35 to $40; single RV campsites—increase from $20 to $25; shelter reservations—$15 to $20; ten sites—$10 to $15; annual pass—one pass will remain at $30 but two passes are proposed to cost $50; day vendors—$30 to $50; and summer vendors—$250 to $350.