Both County Line Landfill and Circular Butte Municipal Landfill may see fee increases in the near future in order to help the landfills cover their costs amid price increases, according to Brandy Ward with Jefferson County Solid Waste.
According to Ward, she has researched out-of-county fees at the landfills in the surrounding counties, in order to raise the out-of-county fees for Circular Butte. In her research, she found Madison County and Teton County charge out-of-county customers $80 and Bonneville County charges $100.
As it stands, Jefferson County’s Circular Butte landfill charges $32.40. Ward is proposing to increase this to $40.
“I bet we’re still going to be about half of what the other counties charge,” Ward said.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated at the June 13 meeting that the rate increase will have to be posted two weeks prior to holding a public hearing for the increase.
“You’re going to need to justify the increase,” Hancock said. “Fuel costs have gone up over 100 percent. We’re not covering our costs, and we have to cover our costs.”
At a previous meeting, Ward discussed with the commissioners the need to also increase the tire intake fee at both landfills in Jefferson County.
The current charge for dropping off tires at both facilities ranges from $2 to $50, depending on vehicle size and quantity of tires. According to Ward, these charges do not cover the cost of shipping the tires out.
According to Ward’s proposal, the range of cost for the tire drop-off charge would increase to anywhere between $5 to $50.
She stated the landfills are only allowed to have about 1,500 tires onsite, and they both sites are being inundated with tires. One of her main concerns, she stated, are tires being brought in to the facilities with rims still attached.
Ward stated sending rimmed tires to the tire service incurs additional costs as the service charges the landfills by weight.
Landfill customers want to bring in 30 to 40 tires at a time, which piles up and makes the pit reach it’s allowed capacity very quickly resulting in more frequent tire shipments, she said.
“I refuse to send tires with rims with the tire guy and pay him over two-hundred dollars a ton when we can actually recycle the metal,” she said.
Currently, Ward is working on building a tire de-rimmer, similar to one she saw Madison County use. According to Ward, Madison County is using a modified box-bailer that they have built into a de-rimmer. Ward has since acquired an excess box-bailer from them which she intends to modify in the same way.
Additional proposed price increases are: Refrigerant items, currently $15 will increase to 20; dead animals, currently $10 per ton will increase to $15 per ton; Non-county dead animals, currently $10 per ton will increase to $20 per ton.
A public hearing for the fee increases will be held July 11 in the County Commissioners Chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex building at 10 a.m. The hearing will be open for public comment.