NFL Football legend and Rigby native Larry Wilson is set to be memorialized at Rigby High School later this year. A monument in his honor will be dedicated at the Trojan football field at 5 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021 at Rigby’s first football game of the season against Skyview.
“I was there for the first dedication as a kid so I’m planning on coming to this one as well,” said Larry Wilson Jr. “I think this is a huge honor and what they’re doing means so much to my family.”
As a graduate from Rigby High School, Wilson rose to football fame with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free safety that ultimately popularized the safety blitz, changing the game. Wilson passed after a longtime battle with cancer Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 82.
Local residents have debated Rigby’s recognition of Wilson in the past, especially focusing on the name of the football field. At Larry Wilson Day July 7, 1967, the Rigby High School field was named in Wilson’s honor with the intention that the name would follow the high school were it to ever move.
Since that time, the school moved but the name stayed put and is currently attached to a field at Harwood Elementary School.
Now project organizer Michelle Barber is moving to get Wilson honored in a different way.
“I know my dad wouldn’t want to make a big deal about it but I think that deep down he would have been so honored,” Wilson Jr. said. “He didn’t like to be in the limelight. But having this in his hometown with his family and all his friends... he loved coming back there, seeing everyone and fishing – he would be humbled by it.”
Jefferson School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin said that they were first approached in the fall for the project and that the district was on board with recognizing Wilson.
“I think it’s always important to recognize successful people in any profession and I think it would be an honor not only for the football team, but for all the students, to be able to recognize the success of Larry who came from meager means right here in Rigby,” Martin said.
Barber was a senior in high school when Larry Wilson Day took place, with her parents acting as the chairman for the banquet that brought in about 300 people including the Cardinals vice president Bill Bidwill and representatives from the University of Utah where Wilson played college ball.
“Larry did a lot for the community and he didn’t want a ton of recognition because that just isn’t who he was,” said Barber. “Larry came to watch the team practice once and said they were looking like they were in rough shape with those uniforms and ended up outfitting the entire team. He’s really an example of what a hero looks like; someone of true substance and worth. This is a labor of love because I loved watching Larry play football. My dad and I would watch every televised game together.”
The fundraiser, which was started through gofundme, states that as a group of Rigby citizens, they feel it’s time that Wilson be honored for his ability on the football field, character and leadership skills.
“He was not only an outstanding athlete, receiving 16 letters while at Rigby, but he was a good student as well,” the fundraiser description states. “Because of his leadership skills, his kind, gentle demeanor, his tenacity, and his perseverance, it’s time he be introduced to Rigby High School students as an inspiration and mentor.
While just $960 of the $12,000 campaign goal has been met via gofundme, funds are also being accepted through the Jefferson Education Foundation, as well as Barber stating that they’ve received several promises of donations that should be coming.
The funds will not only be used for the memorial though and later items that will receive funding include an annual Larry Wilson leadership scholarship, an annual Larry Wilson award, reinstating the retirement of Wilson’s high school number, number seven, and another Larry Wilson Day at the high school.
Martin stated that in terms of an annual scholarship, there are several groups that offer annual scholarships and if they are able to get a board together to manage that, the district is on board with having the scholarship. He also stated that re-retiring Wilson’s number would be entirely up to football coach Armando Gonzalez.
“I’ve told them that it’s definitely going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “I wasn’t aware his jersey was retired when I got here. It’s the right thing to do. I’m a huge believer in setting a tradition and recognizing those that came before us and setting a foundation for later players and programs. I definitely want to honor that tradition.”
Gonzalez said he didn’t know very much about Wilson before Barber came to the school.
“Michelle Barber played a critical role in informing me about who he is and what he’s about,” Gonzalez said. “Since then, I’ve really come to respect his performance here and in the NFL... The leadership component [of Wilson] is something I’m trying to build on and for the student body, and it’s important to see that he’s from Rigby and achieved so much. I don’t want to forget our history and it’s important to celebrate those people and what they’ve accomplished.”
Gonzales said that not many high schools can claim football Hall of Fame members and with who Wilson was as a man, that’s a story Rigby should be telling in their school and in the athletic department.
Donations can be accepted through gofundme or through the Jefferson Education Foundation by labeling the donation for the Honoring Larry Wilson fund. Donations through the education foundation receive a 50% tax credit for donations up to $2,000 for Idaho residents.
Stan Watts, a sculptor from Utah, has been commissioned for the bronze relief and plaques that will be placed at the west gate of the Rigby High School football stadium.