On Friday, Aug. 27, a monument was unveiled to the public in honor of former Rigby High School football star and NFL Hall of Famer Larry Wilson at the Rigby High School football field.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin opened the memorial services with his remarks, stating that Wilson’s achievements at the school and beyond are something students can look up to and admire. According to Martin, Wilson embodied the work ethic the school wants to develop in all of their students.
“Remember and look to the life of Larry Wilson as a role model,” said Martin.
Head Coach for the Rigby High School Football team, Armando Gonzalez, stated, when he found out that Wilson’s old football jersey, #7, was still being worn, he knew that it needed to be re-retired. Gonzalez mentioned Michelle Barber, who is a part of the Larry Wilson Memorial committee, put together a jersey in honor of Wilson, that will be hung up in the school.
“We have a theme in our program called sharpen the act,” said Gonzalez. “Everyday, committing yourself to being great, and I think that is what Larry was all about. So we will give an award at our banquet, which we have already done in past years, but this year it will be called the ‘Larry F. Wilson Sharpening the Acts’ reward.”
Gonzalez stated the award will go to both an offensive and defensive player. They will also be having a ‘Larry Wilson Day during their homecoming week.
Barber was the next to speak, and mentioned it touched her heart to see so many in the stands that were there in support of Wilson.
Barber stated there will be a scholarship available that will be given to one male senior and one female senior every year. The scholarship is based on character, decent grades, and someone who is perhaps in need and is facing a challenge/obstacle in their life, like Wilson did. It will be based on the characteristics Wilson displayed.
“He was kind, he was humble, he respected his peers, he was just a great guy,” said Barber.
Barber then stated, during his football career, he earned 16 letters, in basketball, baseball, football and track. Wilson went on to the University of Utah upon graduation in 1956.
Barber stated Wilson went on to enter in the Hall of Fame with the St. Louis Cardinals after 13 years of playing with them. Wilson set many records, and some of which still stand today.
According to Barber, Wilson came back to Rigby every summer, even when he was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. When he came back, he organized the baseball committee, and helped with all kinds of charities and fundraisers.
Barber mentioned, when Wilson was first eligible to go into the Hall of Fame, there was no question or debate, and was inducted in 1978.
According to Barber, someone had asked her why this was important, and she stated there is so much hate and contention in the world today, that rallying behind Wilson, who was good and generous, gives the community something to rally behind that is good, and who doesn’t care what your politics or religion are.
“Larry said, you have 60 minutes to prove what kind of a football player you are,” said Barber. “49 won’t do it; you’ve got to give 100% on every play. I don’t care what it is you are trying to accomplish, if you work hard, you can achieve your goal.”
Manny Hendrix, who is a Senior Associate for the Athletic Department at the University of Utah, gave his remarks on Wilson and his football career at the University of Utah.
Hendrix stated, from 1957 to 1960, Wilson was the greatest football player to ever step on campus. Many of Wilson’s records at the university still stand today. One of the most impressive records is, no football player in the history of the university, has ever played more minutes than Wilson, because he was a two-way starter.
Hendrix mentioned the university is currently in the process of putting together a Ring of Honor to put in the stadium, and they plan on putting Wilson in first.
“Not only did I see his footprint in this community, but it is also in St. Louis, and it is also in Arizona,” Hendrix said. “His impression is felt.”
Kathryn Hitch, who is the Regional Director for Senator Mike Crapo, came and presented a letter from Senator Crapo.
Crapo stated he understands the core objective of the monument is to inform the youth of a fellow Idahoan, who is not only an exceptional football player, but is someone who is also humble, kind and generous, and worked hard for his achievements and overcame obstacles along the way.
“We have a lot to learn from Larry Wilson,” Crapo said in his letter.
Larry Wilson Jr. then gave his remarks on his father, stating his parents were so proud to be from Rigby. Rigby shaped their lives and made them who they were. His father was also so proud to be a Ute at the University of Utah.
“I was here in 1967, and I was in Canton in 1978, and I got to represent him in 2020, and those were the three years that were the hugest honors for me,” said Larry Wilson Jr. “The first being his name on his hometown field, another being inducted in the Hall of Fame, and the last being the Top 100 NFL Players of All Time.”
Larry Wilson Jr. reiterated how everyone has mentioned how humble his dad was, and he stated his dad truly was humble.
“He was just a normal guy,” said Larry Wilson Jr. “He loved to fish, hunt, and have a cup of coffee. He was always there for an ear. Dad was a student, teacher, and a coach. Everything he did, he had passion. If he had a task, he gave it 100%.”
Larry Wilson Jr. restated that Rigby is a great place, and his family was so proud to be from Rigby.
Board of Trustee Member B.J. Byrum from Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 was the last to give his remarks, stating it was an honor to give tribute to such a remarkable man. Everything Wilson did was all positive. He displayed positive attributes of loyalty, humility, dedication, commitment and handwork. All of those characteristics made him successful, not only on the football field but in life.
“I would just admonish each one of us to remember the attributes of Larry Wilson,” said Byrum. “And apply those into our own lives and to the lives of those around us.”
Byrum stated, as a member of the Board of Trustees, the school is so thankful for this monument and for the tribute that has been put together for Larry Wilson.
“What a wonderful asset this will be for the community and for the school district,” Byrum said.
The memorial celebartion then ended with the Trojan Cheerleaders leading the crowd in the school song. Once the song was concluded, everyone went behind the stadium to see the monument unveiled. It is a 6-by-6 marble monument with bronze plaques that highlight milestones in Wilson’s career.