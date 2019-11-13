A lawsuit against LaBelle Lake Ice Palace could hang on the definition of “icicle.”
Utah company Ice Castles sued the Rigby-based Ice Palace late in 2018, saying Ice Palace had infringed on their patent for making ice. Ice Castles is also suing for damages, saying Ice Palace has caused losses at its Midway, Utah location.
In a hearing Nov. 4, the two companies’ attorneys discussed the terms within Ice Castles’s patent in front of a judge.
The companies’ attorneys could not agree on what an icicle is. Ice Castles attorneys said any elongated piece of ice is an icicle. Ice Palace attorneys said no, pointing to dictionary pages.
The definition matters, because the Utah company’s patent refers specifically to icicles throughout. If Ice Palace does not use “icicles,” it could change the case.
LaBelle Lake Ice Palace owner Jim Youngstrom said Ice Palace’s method creates logs of ice. Youngstrom said the ice to build the structures is created by filling tubes with water and freezing them. The end result, he said, is not an icicle.
“It would be very labor-intensive to (build) with icicles,” Youngstrom said.
Youngstrom said he has applied for and hopes to receive a patent for his method of creating ice structures. Ice Palace manager Kira Martin said she thinks Ice Castles should defend the company’s patent. She said if Ice Palace were infringing on the patent, Ice Palace would shut down. She said Ice Palace is not infringing and thus will not close.
“We’re not going to let a large company shut us down just because they don’t want us open,” Martin said.
Ice Castles has five locations throughout the United States, and one in Canada. LaBelle Lake Ice Palace has one location in Rigby.
Youngstrom said if the definition of an icicle becomes “any elongated piece of ice,” it could impact companies nationwide. He said Ice Castles would then be able to sue most people who make ice structures.
“We’re fighting for everyone in the United States, anyone who wants to have an ability to build an ice structure,” Youngstrom said.
Judge David Nye will decide which definition of icicle will be provided to a jury if the case continues to a jury trial.
Labelle Lake Ice Palace plans to operate this year in spite of the lawsuit. Martin said the current plan is to open the week or weekend before Christmas if the weather permits.
Ice Castles attorneys declined to comment.