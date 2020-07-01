According to Jefferson County Weed Administrator Mitch Whitmill, the county is facing a rise in rush skeletonweed from the west side of Idaho as well as leafy spurge.
“In spite of COVID-19, the weeds continue to grow,” Whitmill said.
Skeletonweed, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, is a non-native plant that is prohibited in nine western states. It originated in western Europe and northern Africa to central Asia.
As a perennial, skeletonweed can live for up to 20 years with a long-lived root system.
Leafy spurge, native to southwestern Europe, contains a milky latex in all parts of the plant that can produce blisters and dermatitis in horses, cattle and humans as well as cause permanent blindness if it gets into eyes. Leafy Spurge is also a perennial.
Only one county in Idaho has eradicated leafy spurge and ten counties have no recorded presence.
“We’ve seen a resurgence of leafy spurge with the optimal temperatures and moisture we’ve been seeing,” Whitmill said.
The best thing residents can do if they see a plant that looks out of place, Whitmill stated, would be to try to identify the plant or to reach out to the county weed department.
“The internet and apps can be a great way to identify if you’ve got an invasive species,” he said. “You can even email or text a photo to our office.”
After identifying an invasive species, the Weed Department can assist in setting up a treatment plan or directing residents on how they can try and reduce noxious weeds.
Treatment plans could include chemical treatments depending on the size of the area, but Whitmill said the easiest thing someone can do in a smaller residential area is to dig out the plant from below the surface to prevent it from growing back.
“Ground cover is one thing people can do that will help with prevention,” he stated. “Grass in a bare ground area protects a sensitive environment and if someone wants to come in and use that area later on, grass is easily removed.”
Whitmill wants to remind residents to not dump any weeds in burrow pits or right-of-ways, as this will kill ground cover and require the county to re-seed an area.
More information can be found at www.co.jefferson.id.us/weed_department.