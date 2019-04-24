The 2019 Legislative session concluded last week. Listed are a few notable House Bills that were passed and signed by Governor Brad Little.
House Bill 0025: Legislation on annexation which amends existing law to provide a requirement regarding annexation of certain agricultural land and prevents land actively devoted to agriculture from being annexed without the express written permission of the owner.
House Bill 0080: Legislation on fish and game, which amends existing law to revise provisions regarding certain agreements and compensation for damage by pronghorn antelope, elk, deer, and moose and expands the ability of owners and lessees of certain property to file damage claims for irrigation equipment and seed bed damage from wildlife.
House Bill 0093: Legislation on education, which amends existing law to provide that approved nontraditional educator preparation programs may receive funding under certain circumstances. Allows school districts and charter schools to enter into agreements with nontraditional teacher preparation programs to help recruit, select, train and retain teachers for hard to fill positions and make such programs eligible for state funding if they provide matching private dollars. Eligible programs must demonstrate that their teachers achieve above-average academic growth from students.
House Bill 1024: Legislation on crop residue burning, which amends existing law to revise provisions regarding payment of a fee and authorizes the Department of Environmental Quality to change the timing of when fees are paid to an annual invoice structure for actual acres burned rather than a fee due when acres are registered. The change will ensure farmers do not risk paying for acres they did not burn and will remove any confusion regarding a registration fee and the actual burn approval permitting process. Additionally, it will streamline the agency’s administrative processes.
House Bill 1083: Legislation on irrigation and drainage, which amends existing law to revise provisions regarding encroachments on certain rights-of-way, maintenance of embankments, the prevention of damage to others associated with ditches, canals, works, or other aqueducts, buried irrigation conduit, and encroachments on certain easements and rights-of-way. The bill clarifies that the protections and obligations of water delivery rights-of-way extend to the operator of that right-of-way in addition to the owner.
Senate Bill 1204a: Legislation on Medicaid Expansion which establishes several provisions of law regarding Medicaid and Medicaid sideboards. The sideboards include the following:
• Requires people on expanded Medicaid to work, study, volunteer and/or do job training at least 20 hours a week and prove compliance every six months. However, this work requirement does not apply in several situations, such as in the case of those under the age of 19 or over the age of 59; those who are pregnant; and those who are physically or intellectually unable to work, parents or caretakers who are the primary caregiver of a child under the age of 18 or to those with a disability to name a few.
• People who do not comply with the work rules will lose Medicaid coverage; or, if the work requirement waiver is not approved, the state will seek a waiver requiring a copay for medical care.
• Utilizes a managed care and “medical home” model. For family planning, patients can only go outside their medical home with a referral.
• Seeks a waiver to leave people who are 100 to 138 percent of the poverty level on private health insurance on the exchange.
• Requires the Director of the Department of Health and Welfare to research and apply for federal waivers that would allow Medicaid funds to cover the treatment of adults in institutions for mental disease. Under federal law, Medicaid funds are prohibited from being used in such institutions, even if the treatment is medically necessary.
• States the Legislature can decide whether to keep or discontinue expansion if the federal government’s share of funding drops below 90%.
Lastly, for the 2020 fiscal year, the legislature appropriated $109 million in additional new General Fund dollars over the current year appropriation. This equates to a 6.1 percent increase and new funding.