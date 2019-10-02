Ririe is continuing to formalize their planning and zoning processes with the implementation of a new ordinance and upcoming changes planned.
The Ririe City Council passed a development agreement ordinance in September. The council is also currently working on amending requirements for residential, R-1 zones.
Sharon Parry, the city’s temporary planner, said these steps are the continuation of an “overhaul” to create a comprehensive plan map, update the plan and make Ririe’s ordinances in line with the map and the plan. After the amendments to R-1 zones, Parry said the city will next be amending commercial and industrial zones.
“There’s a lot that’s happening,” Parry said.
Ordinance A19-02, approved by the Ririe City Council Sept. 10, allows the city to formulate, record, modify, terminate and enforce development agreements. Councilman Eric Bennion said prior to the ordinance, developers and city officials could make agreements, but the city could not always hold those developers to their word. If developers said they would build a sidewalk, and then did not build a sidewalk, Bennion said there was not much the council could do about it. He said now they can.
“We can specify those as requirements if they want it developed,” he said.
Parry said she thinks allowing for development agreements is a win for all involved.
“I think all sides — a city, a developer and the residents — all appreciate a development agreement, because it’s just then all in writing and everybody’s on the same page,” Parry said.
As for the changes to R-1 zones, which are not yet official, those could include “a ban on higher multi-family units and apartments, require a CUP for retails uses, lists design features for R-1 subdivisions, limits one accessory building per R-1 residential building lot, and require a lot area minimum of 13,000 square feet, minimum width at front or rear at 100’, excepting lots in cul-de-sacs,” according to the August meeting minutes. That would not include existing properties.
The amendments were brought up as the subject of a Sept. 10 public hearing, but they were tabled pending further discussion with the Ririe Planning and Zoning Commission.
“We really felt like it would be necessary and fair to them,” Bennion said about meeting with planning and zoning commissioners.
The meeting between council and commissioners took place Sept. 18. Parry said she is excited for the city to continue moving forward with the updates to planning and zoning guidelines and requirements.
“How the city leaders, their vision grows in coordination with the residents, it’s a big, massive process,” she said.