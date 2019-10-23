Jefferson County Lake is a place locals often migrate to during the summer months. The lake is a place to swim, relax in the sun and get a small taste of nature.
According to Mickey Eames, county parks and recreation director, it also has greater potential as an event location — if she had a special events committee. She said currently she is too busy with grants and bills and her other duties to do much more than the one event every year for Independence Day.
“I’d like to see something out there about once a month through the summer,” she said.
She said she would also like to see people hosting events in the fall and decorating the area with Christmas lights in the winter. Since the lake is entirely self-funded, Eames said sponsors would be needed to host any events. She said the benefit for sponsors would be advertisement and selling goods on the weekend if they wanted to.
“It would be a really neat place to use more of the year,” she said.
In order to form, the committee would need to be approved by county commissioners. In the commissioners’ meeting Oct. 15, Commissioner Scott Hancock said he agreed a committee should be formed. However, he said he wanted more detailed information about the function of the committee and responsibilities of committee members before approving it.
Commissioner Roger Clark said he had no issue with a committee, but said he did not want lake events to compete with other community events. Eames said she did not want to compete.
“I think that all entities need to support each other, that’s how I feel as well,” she said.
Eames said she would put together the information for a committee and email it to commissioners.
Jefferson County Lake is a place locals often migrate to during the summer months. The lake is a place to swim, relax in the sun and get a small taste of nature.
According to Mickey Eames, county parks and recreation director, it also has greater potential as an event location — if she had a special events committee. She said currently she is too busy with grants and bills and her other duties to do much more than the one event every year for Independence Day.
“I’d like to see something out there about once a month through the summer,” she said.
She said she would also like to see people hosting events in the fall and decorating the area with Christmas lights in the winter. Since the lake is entirely self-funded, Eames said sponsors would be needed to host any events. She said the benefit for sponsors would be advertisement and selling goods on the weekend if they wanted to.
“It would be a really neat place to use more of the year,” she said.
In order to form, the committee would need to be approved by county commissioners. In the commissioners’ meeting Oct. 15, Commissioner Scott Hancock said he agreed a committee should be formed. However, he said he wanted more detailed information about the function of the committee and responsibilities of committee members before approving it.
Commissioner Roger Clark said he had no issue with a committee, but said he did not want lake events to compete with other community events. Eames said she did not want to compete.
“I think that all entities need to support each other, that’s how I feel as well,” she said.
Eames said she would put together the information for a committee and email it to commissioners.