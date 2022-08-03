Let the Magic Begin: Preparing for the County Fair

Folks throughout Jefferson County are preparing their animals, produce, cooking and other projects for the annual Jefferson County Fair, which will be held August 15 through the 20 at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.
According to Jeannette Anderson, Events Coordinator for the fair, community members can look forward to a variety of events this year such as a Death by Chocolate competition, Kids Day, a Community Barbeque, talent show as well as various animal shows.
Returning for the first time in two years, is the Jefferson County’s got Talent, hosted by Farm Bureau. This is an event which Anderson stated has been done every year for a long time. However, for the past couple of years, there haven’t been volunteers available to organize the talent show. This year, Holly Hancock volunteered to organize the show.
Another big event, Anderson said, are the rodeo events. While there are two main events on Monday and Tuesday, the 4-H and FFA Horse Show and the 4-H Dog Show, the main fair events and Rodeo begin on Wednesday night.
The Amateur Jackpot Rodeo will begin after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, goat tying and several other events for anyone aged 12 and up. Kids 14 and younger will also be able to participate in Mutton Bustin’ and steer riding.
On Thursday night, interested children from seven years old to 14, will have a chance to participate in the kid’s rodeo.
“A lot of kid’s enter,” said Anderson. “One of the most fun events is the sheep dressing. They have a team of 3 and they have to put clothes on the sheep and get it back in the pin.”
Kids rodeo events also include barrel racing, pole bending, girls and boys goat tying and dummy roping.
According to Anderson, this year’s fair will include a Death by Chocolate competition for bakers and confectioners alike. She stated anything chocolate will qualify for entry, either dessert or candy, and will be judged 11 a.m. on Friday. There will be a cash prize for the top three winners.
Other competitions this year include the Iron Florist, a bouquet-creating competition hosted by Floral Classics and the Flea Market Flip at the Fair. The Iron Florist has $50 cash prize along with a $50 gift certificate to Floral Classics. The Flip is a competition where people can enter repurposed, remodeled or restored artifacts or appliances for a $100 dollar cash prize.
According to the Jefferson County Fair Book, this year’s community Barbeque will be held on Thursday August 18 at 6 p.m. The menu includes BBQ Chicken, a green salad, corn, baked beans, rolls, watermelon and homemade root beer.
“The biggest event we have is the Market Sale on Friday Night,” Anderson said.
The Market Sale is the part of the fair during which 4-H and FFA kids are given the chance to sell the animals they have raised this year. According to Anderson, this event brings in the largest amount of support.
Buyers can peruse through the animals FFA and 4-H students raised once the animal is ready for processing. Anderson stated local businesses are always very generous when acting as floor buyers during the event.
“These businesses always bid above and beyond a marketable price for these animals,” Anderson said. “Without them, the kids wouldn’t be able to do this.”
The 4-H and FFA programs teach kids a lot about agriculture and leadership, Anderson believes. She stated it teaches them patience and exposes them to several styles of leadership, depending on their program. The local businesses at the fair are a key part in ensuring kids can continue through these programs and continue to gain those experiences.