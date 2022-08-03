Let the Magic Begin: Preparing for the County Fair
Two pigs, Timon and Pumba, entered in the 2021 Jefferson County Fair.

Folks throughout Jefferson County are preparing their animals, produce, cooking and other projects for the annual Jefferson County Fair, which will be held August 15 through the 20 at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.

According to Jeannette Anderson, Events Coordinator for the fair, community members can look forward to a variety of events this year such as a Death by Chocolate competition, Kids Day, a Community Barbeque, talent show as well as various animal shows.

