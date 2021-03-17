West Jefferson Dist. 253, Ririe School Dist. #252 and Clark County Dist. #161 all held levy elections March 9, with each levy passing.
West Jefferson’s levy passed with 216 residents, or 68.79%, voting in favor against 98 people (31.21%) that voted in opposition to the levy.
The Supplemental and Operational levy will be for $360,000 a year for two years and will start July 2, 2021. The sample ballot for the levy election stated that the average cost to taxpayers would be $142 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values on an annual basis. This will be an increase of $24 from the previous levy.
“Our supplemental levy had been in place since 2013,” said West Jefferson Superintendent Shane Williams previously. “These additional funds have been used to attract and retain teachers to help cover salary and benefits. This community has been very supportive of this levy in past years.”
Ririe’s March 9 levy passed, after multiple attempts to pass a levy in the last year, with 167 (67.07%) in favor and 82 (32.93%) against.
The results include a single voting district of residents in Bonneville County that are zoned for Ririe. Of the 249 total voters, 91 voters were from Bonneville County. Fifty-six voted in favor and 35 voted against.
“I feel good because we’ll now be able to do some things in the district that really need to be done,” said Superintendent Jeff Gee. “Replacing some curriculum is something we needed and it’s one the things that will have a lasting impact on the kids.”
Gee said they’re in an interesting position where the elections are split between two counties but that he’s happy the levy was able to pass.
The supplemental levy is for $290,000 and will be at the same payment rate as the current levy. There will be no raise in school district residents, which is $127 a year per $100,000 of taxable assessed values.
Gee previously said that the number one thing the district was in need of was updated curriculum in math and English, with funding also going to workman’s compensation and district operations, like school supplies, heating, utilities, field trips and more.
The Clark County school levy was also for the same amount as their current levy, which is $250,000 for two years totaling $500,000. Residents largely voted in favor, with 93 (90.29%) voting yes and ten (9.71%) voting against.
Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding said that their priority with this levy would be on teachers.
“We are still trying to make sure we have highly qualified teachers and that we can hold onto them,” he said previously.
The school also recently retired a school bus that will need to be replaced. The annual cost to taxpayers will be $165 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year the two year duration of the levy. The new levy will begin with the expiration of the current levy and there will be no change to the tax.