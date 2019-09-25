After Menan citizens voted down a temporary increase in property taxes this spring, Menan City Council members have voted to put it on the ballot again for Nov. 5, citing low voter turnout the first time around.
“We thought, ‘We’ll try again when we have a better turnout,’” Menan Mayor Tad Haight said.
The resolution to place the special levy on the ballot passed on a 3-1 vote. The wording on the ballot is similar to that of the ballot run in the spring election, and again asks citizens whether they want to increase the levy by $40,000.
The ballot will read as follows:
Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Menan be increased to produce the sum of forty thousand and No/100 dollars ($40,000.00) in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2020 and 2021, to provide additional monies for streets, lighting, oiling, etc. fund of the City of Menan in the amount of $40,000.00 for the expenses of street construction, and/or repair, and all other expenses related to the roads and streets of the City of Menan as provided in resolution No. 2019-2 of the Menan City Council adopted on the 12th day of September, 2019.
Increasing the levy would mean about a $15 increase per $100,000 of assessed property value per month, or about a $176 increase per year for 2020 and 2021.
During a public hearing on the subject Sept. 12, six members of the public spoke on the resolution, with three against, one in favor and two neutral, city clerk Allyson Pettingill said.
Former Menan mayor Rand Watson spoke against putting the tax levy back on the ballot. Watson said outside of the meeting the citizens have already voted on the issue, and he said he believes the city government should fund the roads another way.
“I just don’t understand why they’re just focusing all their time towards getting this tax levy approved rather than focusing on getting grants or trying to save money through proper budgeting,” Watson said.
Former city council member Gary Maples also spoke against the resolution and said he, too, felt grants could be a good way to raise the needed money. Maples said he had initially signed up as neutral but felt the council was unprepared and rushing the issue to meet the upcoming deadline. He said he then moved his name from “neutral” to “against.” Both Maples and Watson said they felt the Menan government had not been as fiscally responsible as they could have been. Maples said the money from the levy would help Menan’s roads, but he said if there is another way to get it, he thinks the city government should try for that.
“We’ve already received notice from the county that every home owner can expect their taxes to go up this next year,” Maples said.
Haight said he understands people have concerns about increasing taxes. He said the city does not currently have enough money to take care of the roads, and he said the increase would also effect members of the city government.
“We’re voting ourselves a tax increase,” Haight said.
Haight said he has heard people say they forgot the election or did not know about the levy for the roads and would have voted for it if they had. He said the council plans on having a public informational meeting in October to educate voters on the issue.
Efforts to reach Menan City Council members were unsuccessful before press time.