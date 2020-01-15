In Menan and Lewisville, Menan Mayor Tad Haight and incoming city council members took oaths of office last week.
Haight was sworn in Jan. 9, and subsequently swore in Menan City Council members Ron Jones and Troy O. Hanson Jan. 9. Jones is a returning council member, while Hanson is new. Jones will also be the new council president, replacing former president and outgoing council member Noel Raymond.
On Jan. 8, Lewisville Mayor George Judd swore in Linda Linsenmann and James Ball, before appointing Brigham Briggs as the fourth council member. Mark Williamson will continue serving on the council. The council selected Ball, a returning member, as the new council president. Outgoing members are Leisa Watkins and Del Heward.
Lewisville City Council members will have new focuses in the new year. Ball will focus on Lewisville Community Center rental checks, Linsenmann will focus on the Lewisville Community Center and updating the inventory list, Briggs will focus on beautification and Williamson will focus on roads.