The City of Lewisville submitted their application to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation’s Community Project on Feb. 28, hoping to win a grant to fund the further development of Jardine Park.
The Blue Cross of Idaho is launching a pilot year for the Community Project program, which aims to guide and help communities with development of public community spaces. This year, they will select applications from 5 Idaho communities and award up to $85,000 per project, according to their website.
Mayor Curtis Thomas and the Lewisville City Council decided at their Feb. 17 special meeting that Jardine Park and a walking path would be good projects to put on the city’s application.
Jardine Park is a small pie-shaped piece of grass with some bushes and trees that isn’t heavily used, stated Thomas. There is plenty of room for a walking path, Thomas stated, and the council has been talking about putting one in for years.
This is a project that the Blue Cross of Idaho intends to make an ongoing opportunity for Idaho Communities, according to the Blue Cross website. It’s aim is to unite community members with community leaders and create outdoor spaces that can be used to bring people together.
“This is a pilot year for them, so they are only picking five communities,” Thomas said. “If they pick us, it’ll be great. If not, we’ll try again next year.”
According to Thomas, the Community Project allows for communities with bigger projects to have opportunities to fund the entire development of the construction. If they cannot fund the entire thing in one year, the Blue Cross of Idaho welcomes them to reapply the following year, as long as the city has the ability and budget to finance the following maintenance of the park.
“If we are picked,” said Thomas, “we will adjust the budget to do what we need to do.”