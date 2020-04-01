The Lewisville City Council approved a bid of $9,877.49 from Twisted Technology to put in a security system for the library, maintenance shop and park as well as at the community center.
In December of 2019, an individual that rented space at the community center caused over $100 in damages, that was then covered with paint to avoid paying the security deposit on the space.
“It looks like they taped something to the walls, and when they took their tape off, it ripped the Sheetrock off the wall,” Lewisville Mayor George Judd said. “So they, rather than pay the damage fee, they painted it.”
According to the community center rental policy, renters may not tack, glue, staple, tape or otherwise adhere materials and decorations to the community center walls.
Judd said that a security system would benefit the city not only at the community center but would also help with unauthorized dumping of debris and even refrigerators in the summer.
By installing cameras, Judd believes people will be more likely to follow the rules and be a little more honest.