The Lewisville City Council awarded a bid to Keller Associates for wastewater facility engineering services.
Mayor George Judd said the steps they’re taking right now will cover a study on the wastewater systems and options for creating their own system or hooking onto Menan’s system.
“The study will be $50,000 and the grant we’ve received will cover half, or $25,000, of the study,” Judd said. “We have to have the study done to move forward with other grant applications should we pursue this further.”
Judd expects Keller Associates to begin the study this coming summer.
Keller Associates was the only company to submit a proposal for the work but Judd stated they met all the criteria published in the Request for Proposals.
According to the draft minutes from the city council meeting, Marvin Fielding with Keller will be putting together a proposed contract that will be presented before the council at their March meeting along with suggestions for moving forward.
Lewisville has been looking at sewer system resolutions for over a year as residents began looking to replace aging tank systems.
In June of 2019, Judd stated that most people he spoke with were in favor of doing a sewer system and that there were properties in the city that weren’t in compliance with distancing requirements between sewer and water that are meant to prevent contamination.
The Jefferson Star reported in Sept. of 2019 that the cost for Lewisville hooking onto the Menan system would be approximately $8.5 million, with Judd saying with 182 users, the bill would be about $200 a month.
“And I’m sure that’s something that the public would not vote for,” Judd said at the time.
He did state though that installing a separate sewer system would cost significantly more as a water treatment plant would need to be installed as well as the pipe system. At the time, Judd reported the city’s efforts to find outside sources of funding.