LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Skyler and Aubree Ashbocker, on the birth of their new baby boy! He was born on Dec. 26, weighing seven pounds, two ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. His name will be Roczen Ray Ashbocker. His siblings, Graham, age twelve, Oaklee, age eleven, and Macie, age nine.
Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, continues to shine in the football world! He was named to the Post Register All-Area First Team for 2021.
The Menan Stake youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have been invited to listen to popular speaker, John Bytheway on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 6:00 p.m. Only the Rigby Stake will be attending in person, but youth from the rest of the Rigby area can participated via a broadcast link available from the various stake youth leaders. The theme for this Standards Night is “Building a Firm Foundation on Jesus Christ.” Bytheway will address ways that youth can recover from the recent school shooting and other incidents that have taken place in our area.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will have their January meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Lewisville Church.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for reading in the month of January. It is “Her Quiet Revolution,” which is about Martha Hughes Cannon, written by Mary Ann Monson. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. They invite new people to join them to start the new year out with some excellent reading and discussions.
A worldwide devotional for Young Adults will be transmitted over The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ satellite system on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 5:00 pm MST. Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Melanie T. Rasband, will be the speakers. They will be joined by Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Christine C. Gilbert. All Young Single Adults (ages 18-30), students who will be finishing high school by the end of April 2022, and married young adults are invited to watch. You can watch it livestreamed on YouTube, at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, or on BYU-tv.
Congratulations to former Lewisville resident, Ashley Boyce Barney, who recently graduated from Idaho State University with her Bachelor’s degree in English Literary and History. Ashley is the daughter of the late Blake and JoAnn Boyce, and is married to Brant Barney. They are now living in Menan.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 5 — Natalie Hinckley and Merrill Tea; Jan. 6 — Blaklee Hinckley; Jan. 7 — Calvin Kinghorn, Pam Sauer, George Lee, Brigham Ball, and Rachel Jackson; Jan. 8 — Joyce Lindstrom, Amanda Korth, and Loraine Lindstrom; Jan. 10 — Reed Walker, Logan Thornley, and Tenley Walker; Jan.11 — Margaret Quade.
