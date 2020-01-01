The City of Lewisville will be making an effort to find the owners of lost dogs after a discovery the city was not entirely in compliance with state law.
According to Idaho Code 25-2804, cities must make a “reasonable effort” to locate the owner of a dog at large and hold a dog for at least five days, not including weekends, before killing it. Lewisville Mayor George Judd said the city does not kill dogs. He said officials have taken them to Idaho Falls Animal Shelter without trying to locate the owner.
“We’ve always, in the past, just got the dog, put it in the kennel and hoped the owner came forward,” Judd said. “So we weren’t technically making a reasonable attempt to find the owner.”
Judd said the noncompliance came to his attention during a “social media firestorm” about a dog. He said Resolution No. 2019-3, passed by Lewisville City Council Dec. 11, is intended to rectify that. Lewisville’s new procedure is as follows:
“1. Within twenty-four (24) hours of obtaining an animal at large, a City official shall submit a photo of the animal to the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office.
2. The photo shall also be posted on the City’s bulletin board and a notice shall be posted on the website of the City of Lewisville.
3. A notice shall also be posted on social media.
4. As long as the City owns a chip reader and where possible, the animal will be scanned for a microchip in order to determine the legal owner.
5. Animals that are in the custody of the City shall be held in a humane manner for a period of five (5) days following the notification to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”
Judd said the city does not have a chip reader currently, though he said officials are interested in purchasing one. He said the city may look into changing their dog policy to be similar to Menan’s.
“I know Menan changed their dog policy to instead of licenses, they’re going to chip dogs and that will be your lifetime license,” Judd said. “So that’s something we were also considering.”
Judd said Lewisville officials also need to find a solution for what to do with dogs after the five-day period, since Idaho Falls Animal Shelter no longer accepts animals from the city. He said he planned to speak to Jefferson County officials to find out whether Lewisville could become part of the county’s contract with Snake River Animal Shelter. County commissioners approved an agreement with the Idaho Falls shelter in November. Judd said if the city cannot join the contract, the city would have to set up its own.
“That way, the dog would then go to a shelter and have whatever time frame their policy is,” Judd said.
Scott Hancock, a county commissioner, said he had not yet heard from Lewisville about city officials’ interest in the county’s contract and said he did not know whether or not having the city join would be a possibility. He said funding would also need to be considered.
“It might be just as easy for them to develop their own contract, where the City of Ucon has their own contract,” Hancock said, referring to Ucon’s contract with Snake River Animal Shelter.
Judd said city officials are “more than willing” to pay the cost of taking animals to the shelter. Under the county’s contract, the shelter charges a $35 intake fee, with an additional $10 charge per day for up to three days. If individuals claim their dogs, they are then responsible for the fees.