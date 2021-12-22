Jeremy Matson, who is a developer for the Countryside Meadows, addressed the changes made to the Protective Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (CCR) during the Lewisville City Council meeting on Dec. 8.
Matson stated when they make adjustments to their plat or covenants, their development agreement with the city requires them to meet with the city to get the adjustments approved.
According to Matson, some of the changes they made were to their animal policy, which still stated it was Jefferson County’s animal policy, but they changed it because Lewisville has it’s own animal policy. The developers also made adjustments to the house size requirements so they could be larger.
The only adjustment the city council did not approve of was the ability for property owners to change their property lines in the future. The developers suggested property owners could sell an acre of their property to their neighbors if they wanted, but the council ultimately said no.
There were two city council members who said that was fine, because Lewisville’s city ordinance states their acre minimum is one acre. The other two city council members said they already approved the plat as is in their development agreement.
Mayor George Judd then broke the tie, stating the plat will stay as is with the eleven lots recorded appropriately.
“The city has been great to work with,” said Matson. “It’s been well for us on our end.”
The council unanimously approved of the amendments to the CCR. In order to have this CCR in place for prospective buyers, it needs to be finalized before the next meeting.
Attempts to reach Mayor George Judd for comment were unsuccessful.