The Lewisville City Council voted to keep the code preventing commercial vehicles from parking in the city right-of-way at the city council meeting Feb. 12.
The business that wanted the ability to park in the right-of-way was Ball Brothers Produce, an exporter for Idaho Potato.
Ball Brothers has used the right-of-way to park semi-trailers. The council decided against creating some type of permit to park in the right-of-way to prevent others that may also want to park there once a permit was obtained.
According to the meeting minutes, several residents reached out to the mayor to say they felt the ordinance served the community and that it exists for good reason.
The vote, which split council members evenly for and against changing the code, ultimately received rejection after Lewisville Mayor George Judd decided against it.
“The code was put in for a reason at some point,” Judd said. “Since they’ve been doing it for a long time, we gave them a year to get within compliance.”
According to Judd, they’re one of the few business in the city and have been for a long time. Ball Brothers will not have to submit a plan to the city council for how they’ll get in compliance with the code but will need to “just find a place to park their trailers.”
Points made against approving parking in the right-of-way included preventing damage to the right-of-way and roads, maintenance, anyone could park trailers or RVs in the space which would become “unsightly” and that changing the code could affect the long-term goals of the city.
Ball Brothers Produce declined to comment.