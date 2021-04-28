The Lewisville City Council approved the purchase of property at 480 North 3464 East due an infringement of a city street on Charles DeSpain’s property.
The purchase was unanimously approved for $1,000 after the city held a hearing where there were no residents signed up in favor, neutral or against the purchase.
Mayor George Judd stated that DeSpain agreed to sell approximately .07 acres of his land for $1,000 and that purchasing the property would be more cost efficient than having to redo the road.
“We want to make sure we have everything made right,” Judd said previously in regards to the encroachment.
The encroachment was discovered about six months ago when the city had Thompson Engineering complete a town survey to accurately mark property lines in Lewisville, which showed where the city’s road went onto the DeSpain property, Judd said.
“The road has been there for 40 or 50 years so the property owners haven’t been accustomed to having or using that land,” Judd stated. “The city entered into negotiations with [DeSpain] and he didn’t really care about the money so he agreed to sell for $1,000.”