The Lewisville City Council moved May 13 to approve the use of approximately $97,000 from the Capital Improvements budget to resurface two miles of road within the city.
The council also discussed holding a summer party at the meeting, as the Easter egg hunt had been cancelled, but Judd said several residents spoke up and requested the city put the money towards road repairs.
According to Mayor George Judd, residents have inquired about doing a rotation of road repairs in the city, which he says is difficult when one mile of chip sealing is double the city’s yearly maintenance budget.
“Our budget without wages is about $17,000,” Judd said. “With wages, it’s about $32,000.”
Judd stated that the county redid 500 N but otherwise, it’s been about ten to 15 years since chip sealing was done. He continued, saying that the roads aren’t thick enough to keep the water out, which causes potholes.
“We really only have two roads in the city, 500 N and 480 N, but we’re in the process of getting a grant for a traffic study because any grants for road repairs are on contingent on having a traffic study,” Judd said. “It’s hard on our guys to keep up with the roads because with the thickness and the materials that were used, they’re having to rebuild just about half the roads every year.”